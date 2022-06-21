Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Major Shareholder Arctis Global Llc Acquires 243,902 Shares

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 243,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 152,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.
