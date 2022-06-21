Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant (Get Rating)
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
