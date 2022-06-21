Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

