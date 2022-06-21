Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.55

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.55 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 214,515 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £60.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

