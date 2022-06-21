Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.55

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.55 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 214,515 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £60.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Renold (LON:RNO)
See Also
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.