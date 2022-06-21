Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 13.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.86. 24,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 497,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 320,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

