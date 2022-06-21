Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $16.50. Replimune Group shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.