Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (AAMC, AAU, ANHGY, ARVN, BEKE, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, COMP, CULP)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$1.10 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON). Benchmark Co. issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.