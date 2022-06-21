Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 21st (AAMC, AAU, ANHGY, ARVN, BEKE, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, COMP, CULP)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 21st:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE). They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$1.10 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON). Benchmark Co. issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.