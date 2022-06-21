Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

