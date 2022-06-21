Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 21st (AAPL, BN, BP.B, DGE, DPW, FME, FRE, HEN3, IAG, INTC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

was given a GBX 450 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €82.20 ($86.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €53.00 ($55.79) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.50 ($55.26) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €169.00 ($177.89) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($253.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €44.50 ($46.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.