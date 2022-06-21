Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 21st (AAPL, BN, BP.B, DGE, DPW, FME, FRE, HEN3, IAG, INTC)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 450 ($5.51) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €82.20 ($86.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €53.00 ($55.79) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €52.50 ($55.26) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €169.00 ($177.89) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($253.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €44.50 ($46.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.