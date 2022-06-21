Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 21st (ABF, ACAD, ADSE, ADUS, AKR, ALKT, AMC, AMED, AQST, ASC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 21st:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $110.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by Stephens from $155.00 to $125.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $107.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $115.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $22.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $132.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($130.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $73.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $2.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $50.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $338.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $80.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 630 ($7.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 745 ($9.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $256.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($58.95) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $265.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $55.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.80 to $58.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $41.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $151.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $157.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $144.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $50.00.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $53.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $460.00 to $360.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$11.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $248.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $105.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.58) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $78.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $36.70 to $51.59. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

