Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 21st (ABF, ACAD, ADSE, ADUS, AKR, ALKT, AMC, AMED, AQST, ASC)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 21st:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $26.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $110.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by Stephens from $155.00 to $125.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $107.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $115.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $22.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $132.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €124.00 ($130.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $73.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $5.50 to $5.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $78.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $2.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $125.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $50.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $338.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $98.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $80.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 630 ($7.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 745 ($9.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $256.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($58.95) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $265.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $55.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.80 to $58.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $103.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $41.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $151.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $151.00 to $140.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $157.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $144.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $50.00.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $53.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $94.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $460.00 to $360.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$11.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $248.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $105.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.50 ($21.58) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $78.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $36.70 to $51.59. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

