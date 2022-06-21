Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 21st (AIQUY, ESYJY, KGSPY, NKE, NLLSF, PDYPY, PSA, PSTL, SLOIY, TGI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 21st:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €140.91 ($148.33) to €135.00 ($142.11). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.57).

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from 22.00 to 13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £134.50 ($164.75) to £138.20 ($169.28).

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $360.00.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €280.00 ($294.74) to €270.00 ($284.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $13.00.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89).

