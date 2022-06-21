Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

6/17/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00.

6/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/3/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/3/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $585.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $825.00 to $805.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $450.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $550.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $780.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00.

5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $599.00 to $436.00.

CHTR opened at $441.96 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.84.

Get Charter Communications Inc alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.