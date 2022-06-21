Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):
- 6/17/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/17/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $582.00 to $515.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $585.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $825.00 to $805.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $450.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $550.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $780.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $599.00 to $436.00.
CHTR opened at $441.96 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.84.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.