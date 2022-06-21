Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lovesac (LOVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) in the last few weeks:
- 6/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $100.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $100.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $104.00 to $70.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $124.00.
Lovesac stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 11,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $87.12.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lovesac by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
