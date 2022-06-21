Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

6/13/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($74.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/1/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($74.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/31/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($82.11) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/25/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/16/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($78.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($68.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($76.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($76.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($72.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($72.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($82.11) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €66.70 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($72.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

G24 traded up €0.62 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.14 ($55.94). 112,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.27. Scout24 SE has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($77.22).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.