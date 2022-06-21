Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (ABM, AMT, CACI, CHD, CHWY, CNC, CP, CUBE, DLTR, FMC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 21st:
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $285.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 900 ($11.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 625 ($7.66).
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$69.00 price target on the stock.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$40.50 target price on the stock.
STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$53.00 target price on the stock.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.
