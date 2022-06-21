Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (META)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

6/16/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $280.00.

5/24/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $310.00.

5/18/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $273.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $320.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00.

4/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 403,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,662,810. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

