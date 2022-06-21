Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Shares Down 2%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

About Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF)

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells medical instruments for the early detection of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration in Finland, Italy, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers ic100 and ic200 tonometers; Icare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; Icare TONOVET Plus tonometers for animals; fundus imaging devices comprising EIDON, DRS, and DRSplus; MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the effectiveness of drugs for retinal disease treatment; COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images; and Ventica, to examine the variability in tidal breathing in children.

