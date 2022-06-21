Reviewing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Antero Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Antero Resources and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 7 1 2.90 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $39.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.44%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50% Amplify Energy -16.07% -18.64% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.28 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -26.03 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.83 -$32.07 million ($1.60) -4.64

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Amplify Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Amplify Energy (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.