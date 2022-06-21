Reviewing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Super Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Six Flags Entertainment 0 0 8 0 3.00

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 153.28%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $49.89, indicating a potential upside of 126.97%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% Six Flags Entertainment 10.31% -15.34% 5.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.42 $279.07 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.50 billion 1.27 $129.92 million $1.83 12.01

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. As of February 28, 2022, the company operated 27 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

