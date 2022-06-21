Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000.
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.
