Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.