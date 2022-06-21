RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Acquires $135,750.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

