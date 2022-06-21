Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 374,404 shares.The stock last traded at $60.18 and had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.