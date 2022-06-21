Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 30,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,483,642 shares in the company, valued at C$8,670,839.52.
Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.
Shares of TSE:NHK traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$60.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
