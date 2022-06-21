Robert (Matt) Barrie Buys 80,000 Shares of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 90,859 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,074.88 ($20,190.89).

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 27,027 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999.99 ($6,944.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

