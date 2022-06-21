Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 173,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,879,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Roblox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.