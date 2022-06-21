Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.45. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of 3.93 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

