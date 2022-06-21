Roderick Nelson Sells 4,761 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roderick Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45.

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. 1,772,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

