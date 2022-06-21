Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

RCI stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 225,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

