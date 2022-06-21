Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 4,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,340,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $179,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,421 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

