Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 93536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market cap of C$20.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 399,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,811,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,406,096.64. Insiders bought 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,396 over the last quarter.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

