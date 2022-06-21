Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $501.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $374.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

