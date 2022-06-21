Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ROST opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.
About Ross Stores (Get Rating)
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
