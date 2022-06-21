Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CVE:LIO opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$217.36 million and a P/E ratio of -55.60. Lion One Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$1.66.
Lion One Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
