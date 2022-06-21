Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 9.84 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,527.66 ($43.21). 2,016,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,754.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,777.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

