Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €64.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €74.00 ($77.89).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.08 ($2.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.34 ($63.52). 805,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.89.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

