Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €169.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €169.00 ($177.89) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.08 ($239.03).

Shares of EPA:RI traded down €1.15 ($1.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €168.50 ($177.37). 354,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €193.05. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

