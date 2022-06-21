Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($80.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($102.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($66.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

