Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.11) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.90) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
LON OXB opened at GBX 454.47 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678 ($20.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £436.62 million and a P/E ratio of 20.52.
About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)
Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.
