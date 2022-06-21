Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.67.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE:BB traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.92. 640,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.54.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.