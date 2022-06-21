Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

RCL opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

