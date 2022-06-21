RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

RMBL opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.83.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 over the last ninety days. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

