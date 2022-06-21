Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $997,375.47 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. 422,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
