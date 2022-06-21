Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $997,375.47 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. 422,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

