Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

R opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

