Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

