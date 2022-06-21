Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.25

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and traded as low as $60.08. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 3,228 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

