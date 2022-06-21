Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 3.4%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 217,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 357,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Sable Resources news, Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$379,500. Also, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$26,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,540,053.44. Insiders have sold 451,833 shares of company stock worth $135,882 in the last quarter.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

