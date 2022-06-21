Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.92

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and traded as low as $23.60. Safran shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 220,400 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on SAFRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €134.00 ($141.05) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
