Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.83. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,148,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.