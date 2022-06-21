Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.