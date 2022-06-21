Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.
About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
