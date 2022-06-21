Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $20,020.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $43.89.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
