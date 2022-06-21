Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $20,020.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $43.89.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the third quarter worth $204,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

