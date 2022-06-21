Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.00. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 48.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

